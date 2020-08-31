Stephen Joe Newman, 79, of Wickenburg, Arizona passed from this earth of natural causes on July 26, 2020.

Known as "Steve" by family, and "Hippy Joe" or "Hippy" by friends and co-workers, Joe was born in Troy, Ohio on April 28, 1941 to Rosetta Amanda and Joe O Newman.

After a hitch in the Marine Corps, Joe spent time in the 1960s working several grain harvests throughout the 'bread belt', and drilling irrigation wells in West Texas. It was here he met and married the mother of his children, Sandra Beth Kenley. He eventually found his professional calling when he worked his first pipeline construction job as a utility welder and mechanic. While working on the Trans-Alaska pipeline in the 1970s, he was labeled with the nickname "Hippy Joe" because he listened to "hippy music", had long hair, wore a beard and really liked to party.

Joe retired from pipeline work to Wickenburg in 1995, where he lived out his days.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his younger brother Tim Fred, nephew Jorg and great-granddaughter Gabriella Jade.

Joe is survived by his long-time partner Maureen Ruisi of Wickenburg; his brother Kurt "Danny" Newman and wife Michele of Fort Worth, Texas; his brother Lowell "JC" Newman and wife Connia of LaPorte, Texas; his son Mark Newman and wife Pauline of Albany, Oregon; his daughter Gina Newman and partner Derik Haaf of Rio Rancho, New Mexico; grandchildren Carol Anne, Matt, Sara, Shardae, Ashley, Del and Allyssa, ten great-grandchildren, two nieces, two nephews and many friends.

Due to the complexities of the global pandemic, no memorial services have been planned at this time.

Rest in peace Hippy Joe.

