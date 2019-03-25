Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Michael Linder. View Sign



From childhood, Stephen led a life devoted to music. He played several instruments but mainly guitar and keyboard. He fronted and played in several bands in the Dayton, Ohio area. He enjoyed drawing, writing lyrics, and singing. Additionally, he worked in several trades in the Dayton, Greenville area.

Stephen is survived by his mother, Janice Larson of Madison WI; father, Stanley (Denise) Linder of Sabastian, FL; children, Sharlee Linder of Germantown, OH, Casey Linder of Germantown, OH, Dane Linder of Portland, OR, Derrick (Abby) Linder of Beavercreek, OH; grandchildren, Tresten, Riley, and Brenden Linder; siblings, Lisa (Ken) Hendrickson of Winchester and Dave (Brenda) Linder of Huber Heights, OH; two nephews and one niece, Torin Hendrickson, Gage Linder and Ky Linder; two stepsisters, Alison Naylor and Stephenie Bradley, and stepbrother Doug Meister; and his dear friend, Karen Syverson, and extended family.

The family will have a private memorial service to celebrate his life at a later date.

Memorials can be made to the Indiana , 6500 Technology Center Dr., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278

Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at Stephen Michael Linder, 62, of Winchester, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019, at Pine Pineknoll Rehabilitation Centre in Winchester. He was born on June 18, 1956, in Cincinnati, OH, to Stanley J. Linder and Janice M. (Richards) Larson.From childhood, Stephen led a life devoted to music. He played several instruments but mainly guitar and keyboard. He fronted and played in several bands in the Dayton, Ohio area. He enjoyed drawing, writing lyrics, and singing. Additionally, he worked in several trades in the Dayton, Greenville area.Stephen is survived by his mother, Janice Larson of Madison WI; father, Stanley (Denise) Linder of Sabastian, FL; children, Sharlee Linder of Germantown, OH, Casey Linder of Germantown, OH, Dane Linder of Portland, OR, Derrick (Abby) Linder of Beavercreek, OH; grandchildren, Tresten, Riley, and Brenden Linder; siblings, Lisa (Ken) Hendrickson of Winchester and Dave (Brenda) Linder of Huber Heights, OH; two nephews and one niece, Torin Hendrickson, Gage Linder and Ky Linder; two stepsisters, Alison Naylor and Stephenie Bradley, and stepbrother Doug Meister; and his dear friend, Karen Syverson, and extended family.The family will have a private memorial service to celebrate his life at a later date.Memorials can be made to the Indiana , 6500 Technology Center Dr., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com. Funeral Home Walker Funeral Home

248 E South St

Winchester , IN 47394

(765) 584-3231 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Mar. 25 to Apr. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Winchester News-Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.