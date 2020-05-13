Susan passed away on May 3, 2020 at home. Susan was born on December 25, 1955 to Georgia and Raymond Breaker in Anderson, Indiana. Susan graduated high school in Winchester, Indiana. She worked at Lobdell for 20 years. After which she received her Registered Nursing degree from Ivy Tech Community College. She then worked at Reid Hospital in Richmond, Indiana until she retired. She Married Jerry L. DeCamp on June 20, 1997. She lived in Winchester Indiana all her life. Susan loved spending her time with family and friends and grandchildren. No one had a bigger heart than she did. She never knew a stranger and always lived her life helping someone else. She will be dearly missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing her. She is preceded in death by her sister Carol Zell, Mother Georgia, Father Raymond, Son Derek Vance, and Grandson Austin Paul. She is survived by her Husband of 25 years Jerry L DeCamp and her two daughters Tianna Decamp of Hurst, Texas and Shauna Cline (Husband Todd Cline) of Union City, Indiana. And Grandchildren Blake Kreischer and Jalen Kreischer of Kendallville Indiana, Dalton and Jesse May of Springtown Indiana, Dakota Cline (Wife Rachelle Cline) of Union City Indiana. Hunter Cline (Girlfriend Taylor Alexus) of Union City Indiana. Great-Great Grandchild-Malachi Derek Cline.
Friends and Family may call to celebrate her life at: Walker Funeral Home at 248 East South Street Winchester, Indiana from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm on Thursday May 14, 2020. Memorial condolences may be sent there as well or you can donate to The Randolph County Break Cancer Association in memory of.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in Winchester News-Gazette from May 13 to May 21, 2020.