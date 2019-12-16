|
|
Susan Kay Owens, 82, of Winchester, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie. She was born on November 15, 1937, in Winchester, to George and Mable (Confer) Hiatt.
Susan was a homemaker and helped on the farm. She graduated from Jefferson High School and was a member of the Countryside Christian Church in Winchester. Susan enjoyed playing cards with friends, spending time with her grandchildren, and spending winters in Florida.
Susan is survived by her son, Kurt (Cheryl) Owens of Winchester; her grandchildren, Andy (Luzma) Owens of Texas, Denny (Angela) Owens of Georgia, Brook Owens of Winchester, Kelly Owens of Fishers, and Lee Owens of Winchester; her great grandchildren, Victoria Owens and Patrick Owens; her brother, Larry (Maria) Hiatt of Portland; and several nieces and nephews.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paris Owens, Jr.; her son, Kent Owens; and her sister, Eileen Ludwick.
Per Sue's request, the celebration of her life and burial will be a private service with Rev. Melissa Kleinschmidt officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Devin Loudy (Strong), c/o Old National Bank, 100 S. Meridian St., Winchester, IN 47394
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Dec. 16 to Dec. 24, 2019