Tamara (Tammy) Delight Hoening, passed away on February 18, at the age of 57. After a courageous, two year battle with colon cancer. She will lovingly be remembered, by her husband Ed Hoening, her children Rebecca Baker and Sara Sauer (Christopher). Also by her three grandchildren, Haleigh, Ayden, and Joshua. Her Mother, Joyce Lindsey, Brother, Mark Lindsey (Carol), Sister, Tina McKnight (Todd), and close Aunt, Bonnie Coon (Gary). She was preceded in death, by her Grandparents Donald and Vera Simmons and her Father in Law Carl Hoening. ??Tammy graduated from Winchester Community High School in 1979, where she was an active member in the school's music programs. She later earned a scholarship and received a nursing degree from Edison Community College. She resided in Greenville, where she was a Registered Nurse at Wayne Hospital, for 25 years. Tammy dedicated her life, to helping others and loved her work. She was a selfless, loving Mother and Grandmother. She enjoyed cooking and baking for others, music, and spending time with her family. ??Calling hours will be held at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, 1499 North Broadway, Greenville, OH. On Thursday, February 21, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Per Tammy's request, she will be cremated and the family will have a private burial service in Saratoga, Indiana. ??The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you, to State of the Heart Hospice. She had an amazing care team, who went above and beyond. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tammy's memory, to State of the Heart Hospice, 1350 North Broadway, Greenville, OH (937) 548-2999.

