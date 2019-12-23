|
|
Tami Martt, 55, of Union City, IN passed away early Wednesday morning, December 18, 2019 at Majestic Homes of Fort Wayne, IN. She was born September 14, 1964 in Louisville, KY the daughter of Orin Jr. and Maggie (Dennis) Hammer. She was a 1982 graduate of Randolph Southern High School.
Tami suffered illness for many years. She is now gone to be with the Lord. Gone, but not forgotten.
Tami leaves to cherish her memory her parents; two children, Amanda DeWitt (wife, Aimee) of Rome, GA and Jacob Sadgebury of Cilina, OH; two grandchildren, Braylee Latham and Cannen Hancock; a sister, Tina Phenis of Greenville, OH; many nieces and nephews, Xander, Kynlee, Mila, Haylee and Aaron Walker; friends, Tammy Miller of Lynn, IN, Chris Heckman and Roslyn;
She was preceded in death by her son, Josh Profitt (2018).
A memorial service will be at a later date. Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thomas Memorial Chapel of Lynn, IN was entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Dec. 23 to Dec. 31, 2019