Ted E. Fowler, 75, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Pine Knoll Nursing Home in Winchester. He was born on July 17, 1943, at the Randolph County Hospital, to Lloyd Fowler and Ruth Rauch.

Ted married Sherry Sickels Fowler on June 3, 1989. He was a member of at Harrisville Christian Church where he was an Elder and an adult Sunday school teacher. Ted retired from the Aluminum Foundry in Winchester where he had been a Union President. He had worked at Overmyer Foundries for several years also. Ted was a member of the National Guard for 14 years.

Ted is survived by his wife, Sherry (Sickels) Fowler; two daughters, Marci (Troy) Lovell of Winchester and Lisa Fowler of Virginia; two special grandchildren that he was very proud of, Lynee Lovell and T.J. Lovell both of Winchester; his mother Ruth (Max) Rauch of Cassapolis, MI; two sisters, Teresa McDaniel of Union City, IN and Pam Griffith of Hartford City, IN; Shelley (Mike) McGowan; and many special nieces, nephews, great and great great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd (Freda) Fowler; a brother, Monty Fowler; and his in-laws Lowell and Fern Sickels.

A memorial service for Ted will be at 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the Harrisville Christian Church with Pastor Coleman Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, Ted's request is that memorials be sent to s, P.O. Box 758541, Topeka, KS 66675-8541

