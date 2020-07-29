Teresa A. Lewis, age 60, passed away July 28, 2020, at her residence in Winchester, with her loving husband by her side.
?She was born in Union City, Indiana, on October 1, 1959, the daughter of James and Lilly (Gray) Powers. She was married on September 24, 1983, to James Victor Lewis, who survives.??Teresa worked at IU Health Jay as a housekeeper then as a Logistics Specialist for 7 years. She previously worked at Blissfield Jay Products for 35 years before the plant closed. Teresa was a 1978 graduate of Jay County High School. James and Teresa's children were their Labrador dogs and she loved horses. ??Surviving are her husband, James Victor Lewis; two sisters, Janet Powers, Portland, Indiana and Cindy (husband: Doug) Cash, of Pennville, Indiana; sisters-in-law's; Dinah Collins and Cheryl (Dave) Tillman, Union City, IN; several nieces, nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and father-mother-in law, James and Jeanne Lewis.??Private services will be held at Reichard Funeral Home Inc. 400 W. Deerfield Road Union City, Indiana. Public Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday July 30, 2020 in the Union City Cemetery with Dr. Bradley Key officiating. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the State of the Heart through stateoftheheartcare.webconnex.com/Donate
