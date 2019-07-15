UNION CITY, IN - Terry Mendenhall passed away peacefully with family by his side Saturday, July 13, 2019. He was the son of the late Gerald and Marcella Hart Mendenhall. ?He retired from the Union City Body Company after 44 years of service, was a member of UAW Local 494, and was a member of the 1959 Class of Union City, Wayne High School and was a member of the EUM Church. He was married to his high school sweetheart Sherry Dickey, July 29th, 1962 at the EUM Church in Union City, Ohio by the Rev. Frank Robinson. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. ?Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Sherry Mendenhall; together they were blessed with a son, Larry E (Kimberly) Mendenhall of Martinsville, IN; a daughter, Lori (Dale) Breymier of Union City, OH; grandchildren, Mark Mendenhall, Michael Mendenhall, Lisa (Nate) Moore, Leslie (Dallas) Doppler, and Jacob Breymier; a great-grandson, Owen Chandler Doppler; and a loving sister, Marla (Todd) Coppedge of Noblesville, IN. ?He was preceded by his parents and a brother, Larry E Mendenhall. ?Visitation is 4-7 PM Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc., 400 W. Deerfield Rd., Union City, IN. A service will follow at 7:00 PM also at the funeral home with Fred Davis officiating. Burial will be later at the convenience of the family. ?Memorials can be made to State of the Heart Hospice Care, Greenville Ohio or the Evangelical United Methodist Church, Union City Ohio with envelopes available at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from July 15 to July 23, 2019