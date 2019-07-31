|
|
Therrun Chase Driskill, 36 of Modoc, Indiana passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. He was born on June 20, 1983, in Muncie, Indiana, to Ricky and Vylinda (Fair) Driskill.
Therrun was a 2001 graduate of Union High School. Therrun enjoyed watching Colts football, repairing appliances, and spending time with his family.
Most of all, Therrun's pride and joy in life were his two daughters. He cherished every moment with them, from teaching them to play sports and attending their sporting events, to offering guidance or just listening. Therrun's gentle and loving personality seemed to flourish the most when he was with his girls.
Therrun is survived by his daughters, Trinity and Maciah Driskill, and their mother, Melissa Bell Callow of Mooreland, Indiana; father, Ricky Driskill of Modoc, Indiana; mother, Vylinda Driskill of Winchester, Indiana; siblings, Ricky (Pam) Driskill of Muncie, Brooke Howard of Winchester, Brittany Driskill (and partner Jeff Ison) of Modoc, and Tyler Driskill of Modoc; nieces and nephews, Alexis Williams, Tobias Arredondo, Seth and Brielle Howard, and July Ison; uncle Jerry (Robin) Fair; and numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Raymond (Patricia) Fair, Agnes (John) Kindred Sebring, Francis Driskill, and Juanita Driskill.
Celebration of life will be Saturday, August 3, 2019, 12-3 pm, at Voice for Christ Church, 2229 IN-32, Winchester, IN 47394 with Pastor Steve Connor officiating.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from July 31 to Aug. 8, 2019