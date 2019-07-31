Home

Thomas David Dees Holdeman, 51, of Union City, IN, cast his last pole Sunday, July 28, 2019. Dave loved to fish and was always trying to hook the big one. He worked at Timmerman Truss and will be sadly missed by all his friends.
Dave is survived by his lifelong partner, Susan Canada; mother, Mary 'Susie' Wilkinson; 2 sisters, Rikki ( Will) Duff, Jennifer Plessinger; 3 brothers, Michael (Anna) Holdeman, Aaron Holdeman, Jeff Beam; his lifelong best friend, Dave Riley; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceded in death by a son, Thomas Holdeman; fathers, Rick Holdeman and Doyle Dees; sister, April Dees, brother, Rick BJ Holdeman; grandparents, Marvin (Toletha) Holdeman, David (Phyllis) Mills, Lloyd (Mary) Lamotte.
Private services will be held later and there are no public calling hours Memorial contributions may be made to state of the art hospice or Wayne County Cancer Center. Reichard Funeral Home Inc entrusted with services.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from July 31 to Aug. 8, 2019
