Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
(765) 584-3231
More Obituaries for Thomas Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Herbert Baker


1943 - 2019
Thomas Herbert Baker Obituary
Thomas Herbert Baker, 76, of Winchester, passed away at home on December 3, 2019, after a long battle with COPD. He was born on October 4, 1943, in Winchester, to Reed and Mary Baker.
Thomas was a 1962 graduate of Winchester High School. He retired from Maul Technology after 38 years. Thomas was a member of the High Gears Car Club. He enjoyed watching racing, especially sprint cars, going on cruises, and line dancing.
Thomas is survived by his wife of 55 Years, Kay (Fields) Baker; a daughter Sheri (Dale) Haney; a son, Rob Baker; granddaughters, Paige Haney and Abbie Haney, all of Winchester; a sister, Emma Keihn; a sister-in-law, Nancy Baker; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Ralph (Mousie) Baker; and a sister, Barbara Phistner.
Thomas had the very best care given to him by his special hospice nurses, Kathy Hanson, Tammy Pruitt, and Cierra Slick, who he dearly loved.
A service to celebrate Thomas' life will be at 4:00 p.m., on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the Walker Funeral Home, with Pastor Steve Conner officiating. Burial will be at his family's convenience. ?Friends and family may call from 1-4 p.m., on Sunday, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made in Thomas' memory to The Hospice Group, 9320 Priority Way W Dr., Indianapolis, IN 46240
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Dec. 4 to Dec. 12, 2019
