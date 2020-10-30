Thomas Matthew Jessup, 51, of Union City, Indiana passed away Friday October 30, 2020 at his residence. He was born August 28, 1969 in Union City, Indiana to Thomas D. Jessup and Judith M. (Yoder) Resler. He worked for Keystone R.V. in Goshen, Indiana and loved Nascar and fishing.
He is survived by his father, Thomas D. Jessup of Yuma, AZ; mother, Judith (Yoder) Resler of Goshen, IN; special friend, Sherri Tiller of U.C., IN; siblings, Jill (Charles) Volpe of Galloway, OH, Lori (Kevin) Floyd of Jacksonville, FL, Kathryn (Joshua) Samples of Chicago, IL; half sister, Kiley (Johnnie) Jones of Hartford City, IN; 3 step brothers, Robert (Melissa) Resler of Baltimore, MD, Deric (Tammy) Resler of Middletown, IN, Jason (Angela) Resler of Winchester, IN.
Preceded by half brother, Justin Jessup.
Memorial Services will be 2 PM Monday November 2, 2020 at Reichard Funeral Home Inc. in Union City with calling from 1 PM until the service also at the funeral home. Burial will be later at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com