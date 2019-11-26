|
|
Thomas Wesley Armstrong, 77, of Union City, Ohio passed away Sunday November 24, 2019 at the Rest Haven Nursing Home in Greenville, Ohio. He was born October 14, 1942 in Union City, Indiana to the late Hugh L. & Merna E. Beam Armstrong. Tom worked at Westinghouse in Union City and also at the Union City Park & Cemetery. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in Vietnam.
He is survived by 2 sons, Tom Armstrong of Winchester, IN, Clint Armstrong of Loveland, KY; and an Uncle, Bud Armold of Union City, OH.
He was preceded by his parents.
Services for Tom are 11:00 A.M. Friday November 29, 2019 at Reichard Funeral Home Inc. with calling from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. Military Graveside Services will be conducted by the Randolph County Honor Guard with burial in Union City Cemetery.
