Timothy Dale Allen, 61, of Lynn, IN passed-away Wednesday afternoon, June 10, 2020 at Reid Health and Hospital of Richmond, IN. He was born April 2, 1959 in Winchester, IN the son of William Pierce and Mabel Adaline (Abrams) Allen. He was a 1977 graduate of Randolph Southern High School.
Tim worked more than 30 years as a self-employed carpenter. He was a member and past board member of the Lynn Lions Club. He enjoyed the simple life by spending his time gardening, deer hunting, fishing, riding horses, watching basketball and especially watching his grandchildren play basketball. Country life and Chevrolet… what more could a man want?
He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Mabel; three children, Shannon Retter (husband, Eric) of Lynn, IN, Jessica Mays (husband, Jamaal) of Copperas Cove, TX and Timothy William "Shane" Allen (husband, Damon Barnes) of Cincinnati, OH; a brother, Beanie Allen (wife, Ann) of Lynn, IN; six grandchildren, Clayton, Morgan and Parker Retter of Lynn, IN, Jordyn, Jadelyn and Jasmine Mays, all of Copperas Cove, TX. He was preceded in death by his father.
A service to celebrate Tim's life will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the New Liberty Congregational Christian Church of Lynn, IN. Burial will follow in New Liberty Cemetery of Lynn, IN. Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 16th at the church. Guidelines will be in place as directed by the Governor's executive order concerning gatherings. Social distancing is to be observed and mask must be worn. Only a limited number will be allowed in the church at one time. People may enter the north side entrance and exit through the east front doors. Thank you for respecting everyone's health and safety.
Memorial contributions may be made to the New Liberty Congregational Christian Church, 605 W. 700 S. Lynn, IN 47355. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
Published in Winchester News-Gazette from Jun. 15 to Jun. 23, 2020.