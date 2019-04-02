Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Timothy (Tim) P. Conner, 64, of Muncie, IN passed away Friday morning, March 29, 2019 at IUH Ball Memorial Hospital, with family by his side, after a long and courageous battle with COPD, and later, cancer. He was born August 17, 1954, the son of E. Cecil and Alice E. (Armitage) Conner.

He was a 1972 graduate of Blackford High School.

He received his Electricians degree from Ivy Tech in 1998.

Tim worked for 3M in Hartford City for 37 years, and was a member of United Steelworkers. He greatly enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and special neighbors. He had a great sense of humor, and a love for life.

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother; two sisters, Ginny (Conner) Crone (husband, Joe) of Hartford City, IN, and Nancy (Conner) Hendershot (husband, Paul) of Lafayette, IN; sister-in-law Carmen Conner; aunt Libby (Conner) Rehse (husband, Bob); several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. And his special neighbors, Paige, Harper, and Johnny. He was preceded in death by his father; sister, Kathleen (Conner) Bedwell; brother, Keith Conner; and best friend Ed (wife, Jeannie) Howard.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019, 10:00a.m. at Parson Mortuary, with Pastor Bruce Reynolds, Jr. officiating. A private burial service will take place at a later date.

Friends may call at Parson Mortuary on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 5-8p.m., and one hour prior to the service. A special thanks to Tim's nurses at IUH Ball Hospital, who he called his Angels of the East Wing. Online condolences may be made to the family in care of Timothy (Tim) P. Conner, 64, of Muncie, IN passed away Friday morning, March 29, 2019 at IUH Ball Memorial Hospital, with family by his side, after a long and courageous battle with COPD, and later, cancer. He was born August 17, 1954, the son of E. Cecil and Alice E. (Armitage) Conner.He was a 1972 graduate of Blackford High School.He received his Electricians degree from Ivy Tech in 1998.Tim worked for 3M in Hartford City for 37 years, and was a member of United Steelworkers. He greatly enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and special neighbors. He had a great sense of humor, and a love for life.He leaves to cherish his memory his mother; two sisters, Ginny (Conner) Crone (husband, Joe) of Hartford City, IN, and Nancy (Conner) Hendershot (husband, Paul) of Lafayette, IN; sister-in-law Carmen Conner; aunt Libby (Conner) Rehse (husband, Bob); several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. And his special neighbors, Paige, Harper, and Johnny. He was preceded in death by his father; sister, Kathleen (Conner) Bedwell; brother, Keith Conner; and best friend Ed (wife, Jeannie) Howard.Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019, 10:00a.m. at Parson Mortuary, with Pastor Bruce Reynolds, Jr. officiating. A private burial service will take place at a later date.Friends may call at Parson Mortuary on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 5-8p.m., and one hour prior to the service. A special thanks to Tim's nurses at IUH Ball Hospital, who he called his Angels of the East Wing. Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com. Funeral Home Parson Mortuary Inc

801 West Adams Street

Muncie , IN 47305

(765) 747-1100 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Winchester News-Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close