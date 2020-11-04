Tommy L. Payton, 70, of Union City, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020. He was born on December 10, 1949, in Mt. Sterling, KY, to Chester T. Payton and Mary (Jacobs) Durham.
Tommy was a US Army Veteran where he served two tours in Vietnam.
Tommy is survived by his daughter, Shelly (Mick) Joyce; three grandchildren, Kobe, Mickaela, and Elijah; 2 great grandchildren; two sisters, Lana Alvarado and Cheryl Nunez, both of Union City, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
Tommy is preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, John Durham, Jr. and Gary Durham.
The family will have a private graveside service for Tommy.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.