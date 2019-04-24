Guest Book View Sign Service Information Walker Funeral Home 248 E South St Winchester , IN 47394 (765)-584-3231 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Spartanburg Christian Church Spartanburg , IN View Map Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Spartanburg Christian Church Spartanburg , IN View Map Service 11:00 AM Spartanburg Christian Church Spartanburg , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Val Kent Hugg was born on January 17, 1948 to Bernard and Thelma (Douglas) Hugg in Hillsdale Michigan. He spent his years growing up on a farm in Williams County, Ohio.

Val met Aileen while attending college in Fort Wayne, IN. They were married 48 years ago on September 20, 1970 and raised two children Troy Hugg and Melissa (Jeremy) Bruner. From these two children came four grandchildren: Angel Hugg, Bella Hugg, Aaron Bruner, and Colby Bruner. He is also survived by his siblings: Gloria North, Delores Mentley, Nelson Hugg, Lyndal (Rodney) Mocherman, Kay (Lundy) Adelsberger, Noel Hugg, Ned (Diane) Hugg, Rhonda Couts, Kyle (Jodie) Hugg, and Loraine (Ron) Krieger. Along with his brothers-in-law, Barry (Anita) Stewart, Sid Stewart, and sister-in-law, Beverly (Dudley) Guffey. Parents Bernard and Thelma Hugg, Aileen's Parents Bob and Anna Stewart, brothers-in-law, Don North, Virgil Mentley, Mike Couts, sister-in-law, Helen Hugg, and Niece Brenda Hugg preceded him in death and are now welcoming him into heaven with open arms.

Val is a 1966 graduate of North Central High School, Pioneer, Ohio. Upon graduating from Radel College with an Associate Degree in Electronics Engineering Technology. Val moved to Farmland in 1976 to join the family fertilizer business Stewart Enterprises. IN 1987 Stewart Enterprises closed and Val began Hugg Electrical and General Construction. He then retired from Hugg Electrical and General Construction March 1, 2016 after happily serving the community for 29 years.

Val was a member of Spartanburg Christian Church. He enjoyed the Ambassador Sunday School Class and was Happy to be part of the church building project.

In Val's spare time he enjoyed spending time with his dearest wife, children, and most importantly grandchildren.

A service to celebrate Val's life will be at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Spartanburg Christian Church in Spartanburg with Pastors Brian Richmond and Ray Ellis officiating. Burial will follow at Lisbon Cemetery North of Union City, IN.

Friends and family may call from 3-7 p.m., on Friday, April 26, as well as an hour prior to services on Saturday at the church. Memorials may be made to Spartanburg Christian Church, 6714 E. 700 S., Lynn, IN 47355 or to the IU Health Simon Cancer Center, 1030 W. Michigan Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202

