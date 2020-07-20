1/1
Valerie Sue Keesling
1956 - 2020
Valerie Sue Keesling, 63, Winchester, IN passed away Saturday evening, July 18, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital of Indianapolis, IN. She was born October 26, 1956 in Middletown, OH the daughter of Kenny and Mary (Fouch) Kellis.
Valerie was a homemaker. She had worked at the Flying Saucer Fuel Stop on Lynn for 7 years. She enjoyed spending her leisure time with her husband and family, enjoying local racing, camping outdoors and cooking. She was an avid pet lover.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, James; a son, Michael Funk (Dorea) of Palm Coast, FL; two daughters, Tiffany Zaenkert (Brandon) of Cincinnati, OH and Tracy Barker (Lee); two step-sons, James Keesling of Albany, IN and Andrew Keesling (Tesse) of Anderson, IN; a step-daughter, Jennifer Wysocki (Josh) of Anderson, IN; two brothers, Richard Johnton (Patty) of Georgia and Sidney Johnston (Sonya) of Hamilton, Ohio; and 12 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; Step-son, Austin; and a granddaughter, Paige.
Due to the current concerns surrounding Covid-19, services will be private for family only. Burial will be in Bear Creek Cemetery of Winchester, IN. Family an friends may gather from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 22nd at Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN. Mask and Social Distancing will be required. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.

Published in Winchester News-Gazette from Jul. 20 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
