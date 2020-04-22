|
Veatrice (Vee) M. Odom a/k/a Granny Goose, passed away on April 20, 2020. She was born on March 26, 1928, in Livingston, Tennessee to Walter and Velma Conner.
Vee moved to Indiana in 1952, to begin her career at Sheller Globe and raised her family. She retired from Sheller Globe in the early 80's. After retirement, she became a full-time homemaker and gardener. Vee was a lifetime member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, member of the American Legion, member of the South Salem Church of Christ, and member of the Randolph County Garden Club. She was an avid bowler, gardener, seamstress, and quilter. Every spring she would increase the size of her flower beds, canning closet, and vegetable garden (even if it flowed over to her neighbor's yard). Her favorite pastimes were playing cards, dominoes, and word puzzles. She loved to attend functions of her grandchildren and she never saw a rummage sale she did not stop at. She was a resident for the past 5 years at the Lodge of Summers Pointe in Winchester, where she felt they were her second family.
Vee is survived by her children: Shirley Garrett (wife Caryl), Stanley Garrett (wife Georgia), Sarah Duren, Tony Odom (wife Cindy), Scott Garrett (wife Karen), Pat Odom (wife Ann Marie), Star Jenkinson (husband Rodney E.), Terry Garrett (wife Julie), and Marcia Silvers (husband Phil); 33 grandchildren, 74 great grandchildren, and 44 great great grandchildren; her sister, Ruby Leetta Woody; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her spouse of 42 years, Harold Odom; her parents Walter and Velma Conner; 2 sons Mike Odom and Stacey Garrett; siblings Clois Conner, Kenny Ray Conner, EJ Conner, and Odell Conner; and her great grandson Brandon Stewart.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date for the community, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Thank you for your understanding during this troubling time. Memorial contributions may be made to the State of the Heart Hospice, 1350 N. Broadway, Greenville, OH 45331.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Apr. 22 to Apr. 30, 2020