Reichard Funeral Home
400 West Deerfield Road
Union City, IN 47390
(765) 964-3400
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
7:00 PM
Vera "Marceil" Isenbarger


1931 - 2019
Vera "Marceil" Isenbarger Obituary
Vera 'Marceil' Isenbarger, 88, passed away December 25, 2019 at Reid Health in Richmond. She was born June 27, 1931 in Jay County, IN daughter of the late John and Gladys Jordan Prescott.
Vera was a 1949 graduate from Madison High School Jay County, IN. She was a member of Saratoga United Methodist Church and loved playing cards, telling jokes, and loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include her husband of 69 years, William S. Isenbarger; children, Douglas (special friend Tina Cottongim) Isenbarger of Saratoga, IN, Debra Lynn (Kip) Van Skyock of Portland, IN; grandchildren, Dustin (Leslie) Isenbarger, Dana (Brendan) Laudenbacher, Joe Van Skyock, Nicole (Derek) Powell; 5 great grandchildren; siblings, Maxine Aker of Portland, IN, John (Arta) Prescott of Winchester, IN, Margaret (Lloyd) Cline of Portland, IN; nieces and nephews also.
She was preceded by her parents; siblings, Harold, Gerald, Ben, Ronald, Donald, Duane, Deliah, Jane and Grace; and a step sister, Mary.
Visitation is 4-7 PM Thursday January 2, 2019 at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc., 400 W. Deerfield Rd., Union City, IN. Services will follow at 7 PM with Pastor Coleman Smith officiating the service. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in the Weimer Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Saratoga Lion's Club in her honor. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 7, 2020
