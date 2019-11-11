Home

Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
(765) 584-3231
Vernon L. Blankenship Jr.


1949 - 2019
Vernon L. Blankenship Jr. Obituary
Vernon L. Blankenship, Jr., 70, of Ridgeville, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019, at his home. He was born on March 27, 1949, in Hillsboro, IL, to Vernon L. Blankenship, Sr. and Erma (Vogel) Wysong.
Vernon was a 1967 graduate of Winchester Community High School. He retired after 43 years from Anchor Hocking Glass. Vernon enjoyed fishing, gardening, being outdoors and spending time with his dogs. He also enjoyed cutting and splitting wood and watching westerns.
Vernon is survived by his mother, Erma Wysong of Winchester; a son, Lynn (Lori) Blankenship of Ridgeville; a daughter, Jamie Jenkinson of Ridgeville; a brother, Jeff Blankenship of Winchester; two sisters, Laura (Jeff) Kindred of Winchester and Christina (Charlie) Sloan of Indian Lakes, FL; four grandchildren, Kynlee Blankenship, Megan Jenkinson, Jordan Jenkinson, and Peyton Jenkinson; three great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Vernon was preceded in death by his father, Vernon L. Blankenship, Sr.; a grandson, Quentin Blankenship; and a sister, Teresa Cline.
A service to celebrate Vernon's life will be at 3:00 p.m., on Tuesday November 12, 2019 at the Walker Funeral Home in Winchester. Burial will follow at Fountain Park Cemetery.
Friends and family may call from 1-3 p.m., on Tuesday, at the funeral home.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Nov. 11 to Nov. 19, 2019
