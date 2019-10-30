|
Veryl Glen Lyons, age 94, of Portland passed away early Tuesday morning October 29, 2019 in the IU Jay County Hospital. He was born in Portland on August 21, 1925 the son of Glen and Edith (Schemenaur) Lyons and grew up in the Boundary area. He was married September 25, 1948 to Betty Jean Good who survives. Veryl and Betty were owners and operators of Lyons Buick, Pontiac and GMC in Portland for many years.
He was a 1943 Saratoga High School graduate in Randolph County where he played baseball and basketball. He served in the US Army during WWII and was a member of General Douglas MacArthur's Honor Guard while stationed in Tokyo, Japan. He was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, Past Master of Jay Lodge #87 F&AM, Portland Elks Lodge, and American Legion. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed golfing, fishing, auto racing, baseball, basketball and riding his bike.
Surviving are his wife of 71 years Betty Good Lyons, one son Bruce Lyons (wife Gretchen) of Fishers, Indiana and one daughter Pati McLaughlin (husband Bryce) of Portland, one brother Jack L. Lyons (wife Mary) of Athens, TN., one sister Sue Price of Laguna Niguel, CA. He was preceded in death by a brother Bob Lyons of Union City, Ohio, sisters Judy Foster and Janet Cordner both of California and step-brother John Bishop of Grabill, IN.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 12:00 PM in the Baird-Freeman Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Green Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5:00-7:00 PM and one hour prior to the services on Saturday. Masonic Services will be held Friday at 7:00 PM. Memorials can be made to the choice of the donor.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7, 2019