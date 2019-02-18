Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Vicky Jo Olwine, 72 of Arcanum, Ohio passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Wayne HealthCare. She was born November 20, 1946, in Union City, Indiana the daughter of the late Noah Franklin & Betty Jean Cook.

She graduated from Mississinawa Valley High School, Class of '65, and went on to earn an undergraduate degree at Miami University and two graduate degrees from the University of Dayton; she was a member of the Ohio High School Athletic Association, the National Education Association, and The Order of the Eastern Star.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother in law, Harold Olwine, Jr.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Darrell G. Olwine of Arcanum; her daughter & son-in-law, Shannon Olwine & Mohit Mehta of Phoenix, Arizona; "grandpups," Masala and Tikka; brother & sister-in-law, Kenny & Candi Cook; sister, Susie Collins; brother-in-law, Jerry Olwine; sisters-in-law, Beverly Cain and Jackie Olwine; and numerous nieces & nephews.

Services will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio with Pastor Peter Menke officiating. Burial will follow in Newcomer Cemetery, Arcanum, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the local chapter of the or the Mississinawa Valley Athletic Boosters with envelopes available at the funeral home.

