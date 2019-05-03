Guest Book View Sign Service Information Walker Funeral Home 248 E South St Winchester , IN 47394 (765)-584-3231 Send Flowers Obituary

Vivian M. (Young) Fields of Winchester, passed with peace and grace at the age of 93 on May 2nd, as a result of an extended illness. Predeceased by her loving husband Keith Fields in 2014, her blessed son Curtis Fields in 1974 (age 17), and her devoted parents Alta Lee Young (Mother) & George Harry Young Sr. (Father). Survived by her 3 devoted daughters Catherine (Fields) Chambers, Carolyn (Ted) Martin, Diana (Mike) Thorn; Her baby brother, George Harry Young Jr. whom she nicknamed "Toke;" 8 adoring grandchildren: Laura Martin, Steven Martin, Chuck (Christina) Thorn, Gabe (Roz) Thorn, Chance Thorn, Becky Chambers, Eric (Alexzania) Chambers, Lindsey Chambers; 9 loving great-grandchildren; Jaycie (Konnor) Tierney, Chelsea Martin, Miranda Martin, Ava Martin, Taylor Thorn, Taryn Thorn, Hadley Thorn, Eelynn Thorn, Wyatt Chambers as well as a Niece Judy (David) Brown and Nephew Steven (Lynn) Young.

Vivian was born on a small farm in Milam County Texas in 1925 during the height of The Great Depression where she learned the value of hard work, working in cotton fields to help support her family; a value that persisted all her life.

Her sense of adventure was cultivated as a teenager when she moved to California to follow her dreams. During her time in Santa Monica, Vivian rubbed elbows with stars as a clerk at MGM Studios. She contributed to the war effort as a true "Rosie The Riveter," assembling planes at Lockheed Aerospace and supporting the troops by joining the USO, where she met a handsome air force pilot from Indiana who would be the love of her life and partner for the next 70 years.

During the next 70 years this amazing woman became many things to many people: A national Jitterbug Champion, a wife, mother, an aunt, a grandmother, great-grandmother, a friend, widow, businesswoman, gardener, a basketball enthusiast (especially Hoosiers & Pacers), a respected member of the community, role model, and a daughter of Christ.

Most importantly, Vivian "Granny" became the head, heart, and backbone of our family; the glue that holds us all together-a perpetual soft place to land. She was strong during a time when strong women were criticized, was fiercely loyal to her family, and always did the right thing, not because she had to, but because it was the thing to do. She was beautiful inside and out. We are blessed to have known and loved her. We would not be who we are today without the wisdom, strength, and heart of Vivian Fields that guided us.

Please join us in celebrating the full and beautiful life of this special woman with services being held at Walker Funeral Home in Winchester. Viewing hours will be on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM. A short funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 8 at 1:00 PM followed by a burial service at Weimar Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest alongside her beloved husband and son.

