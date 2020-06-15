V. R. (Dick) Williams, DDS, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at his home. He was born on January 10th, 1929 in Winchester, Indiana to V.R. Williams Sr. and Geneva Williams.
Dick attended Indiana University in Bloomington from 1947-1948, Earlham College in Richmond, 1949-1950, then from 1951-1955, attended Indiana University School of Dentistry getting a Bachelor of Science in Dentistry D.D.S. In the late 1970's he attended Harvard University School of Dentistry and studied in the Department of Implant Dentistry, just before retirement, he completed 40 dental implants and many are still in place in the oral cavity for the past 40 years. He joined the US Navy his senior year of dental school in 1954, with the rank of Ensign and was promoted through rank of Lt. Commander and discharged July 7, 1957. Dick was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Winchester where he taught Sunday school to Jr. and Sr. high kids from 1960-1971. He was a former Deacon, Elder, and served as a trustee. He also served as commissioner to Presbytery 1970-1971. Dick was the Past Secretary and President of the Winchester Rotary Club, President of the Winchester Planning Commission 1964-1965, and board member of the Winchester Special Needs Children's Association 1964-1968. Dick was presented with the Boss of the Year Award from the Winchester Jaycees 1968-1969. Dick was Board Member of the Winchester High School Business Club 1974-1976, he was elected Republican City Councilman 1964-1968, member of the Winchester Park Board 1961-1964 and Board Member of the United Fund 1961-1962.
As a dentist, Dick was a member of the American Dental Association and Indiana State Dental Association. He was also Past Vice President and President of East Central Dental Association, an Alternate Delegate and Delegate to the State Dental Association 1962-1965 and served as Alternate Delegate to Indiana State Dental Association. Dick served on the Indiana State Board of Dental Examiners from 1983-1984. He also served as Secretary of Schuler Occlusal Study Club. He was made Fellow International College of Dentist 1970, Member Council on Dental Education ISDA since 1974, Sub Committee Chairman on Curriculum of that Council. Dick was a member of the Indiana Association of Dentistry for Children, Past Board Member and Vice President of Academy of General Dentistry Indiana Chapter, Chairman of Post Graduate Study at Indiana Academy General Dentistry, Post Graduate Study at Ohio State University with Ohio Occlusal Study Group 1967-1976, and Member of Pankey Institute Alumnae Association, Post Graduate Study with Pankey Institute and appeared on Indiana State Dental Association Luncheon Program concerning occlusal problems and Pankey Institute 1974, 75, and 76. He assisted Ohio Occlusal Seminar Group in 1973 and 1975, in presenting 3 day post graduate course at Indiana University, Post Graduate Seminar, and also presented a program in the Canary Island in Conjunction with the Academy of General Dentistry on Occlusion and Prevention.
Dick is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Marilyn Williams and his four children, twelve grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren. Daughter, Susan Leland (Dr. Craig T.) and grandchildren, Angie Hayden (John), Megan Prichard (Ricky), Elizabeth Martin (Craig), Kevin Leland (Kristen). Son, Dr. Robert S. Williams (Mary Ann) and grandchildren, Andrew Williams, Dr. Rachael Garrett (Josh), Andrew Randell, Matthew Randell. Son, Dr. John R. Williams (Jani) and grandchildren, Maricarol Phipps (Michael), Marcia Frame (Dr. Tyler), Matt Williams (Ali), Maggie Williams (fiancé Michael). Daughter, Katie (Williams) Baker, and grandchildren, Scott Baker (Emily), Alec Baker.
Dick is preceded in death by his parents V.R. Williams Sr. and Geneva, Father and Mother-in-law Francis and Mary Simpson and granddaughter Annelise Mary Baker.
There will be a private celebration of life for Dick.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in Winchester News-Gazette from Jun. 15 to Jun. 23, 2020.