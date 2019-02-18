Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter L. Threewits. View Sign



Walter L. Threewits, 91, of Union City, Ohio passed away Sunday February 17, 2019 at Village Green Healthcare in Greenville, Ohio. Walter was born December 13, 1927 in Dayton, Ohio son of the late Paul W. & Dolores O. Lawrence Threewits; was a lifelong Darke County Farmer, a member of the Community United Methodist Church, Masonic Lodge of Ansonia, Ohio, Valley of Scottish Rite Dayton, Ohio, Past President of Darke County Farm Bureau, and the Union City Kiwanis Club. Walter loved fishing and spending time with his family.Survivors include his children, Paul (Nancy) Threewits of U.C., Ohio, Pam (Dr. Donald) Pohlman of Versailles, Ohio, Kim (Tom) Baldwin of Delaware, Ohio; grandchildren, Chad (Emily) Threewits, Joni (Todd) Pechie, Ryan (Crystal) McGlothlin, Sarah (Ryan) Hershey, Laura (Travis) Smith, and Max Baldwin; 3 step grandchildren, Kevin (Jen) Pohlman, Eric Pohlman, Alex (Courtney) Pohlman; 8 great grandchildren; 1 step great granddaughter; 2 brothers, Ralph (Phyllis) Threewits of U.C., Indiana, Robert (Velma) Breymier of U.C., Ohio; nieces and nephews also.Walter was preceded by his parents; and wife, Marjorie L. Threewits "2018."Visitation is 11 AM - 1 PM Thursday February 21, 2019 at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc., 400 W. Deerfield Road, Union City, Indiana. Services are 1 PM Thursday February 21, 2019 also at the funeral home with the Rev. Mitch Arnold and Rev. Gary Carlson officiating. Burial will follow in the Teegarden Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to Community United Methodist Church or Hospice of Darke County with envelopes at the funeral home.

