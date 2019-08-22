|
|
Wanda L. Housel, 86, of Winchester, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie. She was born on October 17, 1932, in Sioux City, IA to Fred and Blanche (Jepson) Rundle.
Wanda was a 1950 graduate of Sergeant Bluff High School. She retired from Indiana Michigan Power, now AEP, after 27 years. She also worked for Marsh and Country Gentleman. Wanda was a member of First United Methodist Church of Winchester, the Women of the Moose #1618, American Legion Post #39, Membership at Large of Delta Theta Tau Society. She was also a previous member of Athena Club, , the United Way Board, and volunteer at Randolph County Hospital for the Red Cross.
Wanda is survived by her husband Fred Housel, whom she married November 9, 1952, of Winchester; a son, John (Cheryl) Housel of Winchester; three grandchildren, Ian (Jennifer) Housel of Winchester, Brent Housel of Hamilton, OH, and Kevin Housel of Nashville, TN; a great-grandchild, Kendall Housel of Winchester; and a daughter-in-law, Tracy Housel of Cincinnati, OH.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; and a son, Ronald W. Housel.
A service celebrate to Wanda's life will be at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday August 24, 2019 at the Walker Funeral Home in Winchester with Duane Brim officiating. Burial will follow at the Fountain Park Cemetery in Winchester.
Friends and family may call from 12-2 p.m., on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials can be made to Cancer Services of Randolph County or to the Purdue University Cancer Research with envelopes at the funeral home.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Aug. 22 to Aug. 29, 2019