Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
(765) 584-3231
Wanda S. (Myers) Hollowell


1931 - 2020
Wanda S. (Myers) Hollowell Obituary
Wanda S. (Myers) Hollowell, 88, of Winchester, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at her home. She was born on April 5, 1931, to Rudy and Esther (Smith) Myers.
On September 1, 1948 Wanda married Jack Hollowell. She worked at Jay Garment and Champion Homes. Wanda lived most of her life in Ridgeville before retiring and moving to Big Turkey Lake. She and Jack enjoyed many years of fishing and skiing with their children and grandchildren and many other family and friends. Wanda was an avid reader and loved IU basketball and Dodger baseball. She also enjoyed her great grandchildren sporting events and working crossword puzzles and Sudoku.
Wanda is survived by her children, Stephen (Luanna) Hollowell, Sandra (Chris) Lay, and Shirley (Mark) Rickert; her great grandchildren, Brian (Barb) Hollowell, Aaron (Megan) Hollowell, Jamie Lay, Marci Smith, Brandon (Kristine) Rickert, and Jeremy (Connie) Rickert; two step grandsons, Doug and Chad Curtner; 9 great grandchildren, 7 step great grandchildren, and a great great grandson.
Wanda was preceded in death by her, husband, Jack in 2006; her parents; 6 brothers and 2 sisters.
A service to celebrate Wanda's life will be at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Walker Funeral Home. A private burial will be at a later date.
Friends and family may call from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Winchester Phi Delta Kappa, P.O. Box 66, Winchester, IN 47394, with envelopes available at the funeral home.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Jan. 28 to Feb. 6, 2020
