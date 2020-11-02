1/
Wavie F. Winkle
1934 - 2020
Wavie F. Winkle, 86, of Winchester, Indiana passed away October 31st, 2020 at Reid Hospital. She was born April 15, 1934 in Waynesburg, Kentucky to the late Willard Sims and Artie (Sloan) Sims. She attended Waynesburg High School, and was a cook at many local restaurants in Winchester and Union City. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Union City, Ohio. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed by her daughters; Rebecca (David) Durham of Winchester, Ramona Steveson (Kelly Smith) of Muncie, a sister Shirley (Butch) Cross of North Carolina, and a daughter-in-law Jennifer Cook Winkle. Grandkids include Shelli (Scott) Lahey, Buddy (Chastity) Durham, Jennifer (Chuck) Claspell, Dustin (Mallory) Steveson, Kaleb Steveson (Kellie Reagan), Tiara Winkle (Earnie Eggers), Chris Newman, Mike (Nicki) Durham, and several great and great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Oscar (Bud) Winkle, two sons; Thomas and Bobby Winkle, three brothers, and four sisters.
A public graveside service for Wavie, will be at 2:00 p.m., on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Farmland, IN, with Pastor Jeff Straley officiating.
Friends and family may call from 12:00 p.m.-1:45 p.m., on Wednesday, at Walker Funeral Home in Winchester.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.

Published in Winchester News-Gazette from Nov. 2 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
(765) 584-3231
