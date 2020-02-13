|
|
Willard F. Lea, 87, of Union City, IN passed away early Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Union City Care Center of Union City, OH. He was born August 11, 1932 in Elroy, OH the son of Orville B and Thedis A. (Dawson) Lea.
Willard retired in 1989 from Westinghouse of Union City, after more than 34 years. He enjoyed spending his leisure time as a great woodworker, gardening, fishing and watching the birds. He loved life and was full of laughter. He enjoyed playing the mandolin and listening to bluegrass music.
He leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife of 68 years, Virginia C. (Wogerman) Lea; three daughters, Dorinda Addington of Union City, IN, Jeanette Copeland (husband, Brent) of Ft. Myers, FL and Cheryl Horn (husband, Ted) of Lakeland, FL; a twin brother, Millard R. Lea (wife, Edna) of Union City, OH; two sisters, Charlene Hamilton of Union City, OH and Phyllis Bruss of Union City, IN.; three grandchildren, Darryl Boyter (wife, Beth) of Greenville, OH, Patricia Waters (friend, Tony) of Lakeland, FL and Karrie Westmoreland (husband, Tony) of Lakeland, FL; five great grandchildren, David Waters (wife, April), Brock Boyter (wife, Brionna), Brett Boyter, McKenzie Joiner and Austin Joiner; and two great great grandchildren, Paisley and Ava Waters. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, James, Art, Ruth, June, Maxine, Dawson, Arlene and Florence; and a son-in-law, William.
A graveside service to celebrate Willard's life will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Union City Cemetery of Union City, IN. Services have been entrusted to Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Fraze Brooks Chapel of Union City, IN. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 25, 2020