CENTERVILLE, Ind. – William "Witty" Burelison, age 92, of Centerville, Indiana, died Sunday, October 11, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Born January 29, 1928, in Richmond, Indiana, to Melvin and Lucy Maguire Burelison, Witty was a life-long resident of this community, except when he was stationed elsewhere during his military career. Witty attended Richmond High School. He retired from the United States Air Force, where he proudly served for 22 years. After retiring from the military, Witty worked at Philco-Ford for 20 years. He was a member of American Legion Harry Ray Post #65 and The National Beagle Club of America, Inc. Witty enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards, doing carpentry work, and participating in a bowling league. He loved to joke and was very humorous. Witty also loved dogs, especially hunting dogs. He was a good man, who will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Anh Nguyen Burelison; grandsons, Mitchell Burelison and Marcus (Michelle) Minor, both of Richmond; great-grandson, Cameron Minor; daughter-in-law, Tracy Burelison of Richmond; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Van T. Burelison, who died October 13, 2018; parents; and 12 siblings.
Visitation for William "Witty" Burelison will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Brett Karanovich officiating. Please plan to wear your own mask in the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery with military honors provided by the Wayne County Honor Guard.
