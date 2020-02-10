|
|
William Craig Thompson, 67, of Simpsonville passed away peacefully on February 9, 2020.
Craig was born March 17, 1952 in Winchester, Indiana to the late William "Bill" Wesley and Barbara Rector Thompson.
Raised in Winchester, a small blue-collar town, he learned the value of hard work and independence which had a profound influence on the rest of his life. Craig graduated from Winchester Community High in 1970 before studying engineering at Purdue University. In 1977, he moved to Greenville, SC and began a proud career at Michelin where he spent the next 38 years before retiring in 2015. In his free time, Craig was an avid tennis player. He also enjoyed watching Jeopardy, spending time with his children and grandchildren, traveling to the beaches in Mexico, and socializing with friends at Moretti's in Mauldin.
He is survived by his loving wife, Alicia Vazquez; son, Brian Wesley Thompson and wife, Ashley, of Anderson; daughter, Caroline Thompson Greer and husband, Kendall, of Simpsonville; the mother of his children, Deborah Crawley Thompson of Simpsonville; and six granddaughters, Elizabeth, Natalie, Annagrace, Adalynn, Emmalyn, and Everleigh. He will be greatly missed by all.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his caring brother, Michael David Thompson.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of St. Francis Hospital downtown for the care provided in his last days and also to the family of current and former Michelin employees for their support during this difficult time.
A visitation will be held on Thursday February 13, 2020 from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Southeast followed by the funeral service at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Feb. 10 to Feb. 18, 2020