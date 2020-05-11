William E. "Bill" Long
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William E. "Bill" Long, 78, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Reid Hospital in Richmond. He was born on September 19, 1941, in Winchester, to William and Lila Grace (McElroy) Long.
Bill was a graduate of Lee Driver High School. He retired as a mould maker from Overmyer mould and also owned and operated B&E Bike Shop in Winchester. Bill was a 50 year member of the Moose Lodge, where he served as secretary of the Kendallville Moose and Past Governor of the Winchester Moose. He enjoyed fishing, buying bikes, and spending time in Florida.
Bill is survived by his wife, Wanda Long of Winchester; his children, Chris (Janice) Long of Westfield, IN, Curt (Andrea) Long of Ridgeville, Lori (Eric) Cross of Winchester, Tim (Mary Jo) Thomas, and Dean (Dawn) Thomas; grandchildren, Jenna (Matt) Long, Amanda (Trey) Spurgeon, Levi (Lindsey) Cross, Brandi (fiancé Brennen Brees) Cross, Samantha (Ryan) Grace, and Savanah Thomas; 6 great grandchildren; siblings, Evelyn (special friend Otis Hibbard) Philebaum of Winchester, Danny (Barb) Long of Union City, OH, and Diane (Richard) Manson of Winchester; and several nieces and nephews.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Lloyd Long and Robert Bowers.
A public graveside service for Bill will be at 2:00 p.m., on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the Fountain Park Cemetery in Winchester, with Pastor Randol Easton officiating. Memorials in Bill's name may be made to Mooseheart, 155 S International Drive, Mooseheart, IL 60539
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Winchester News-Gazette from May 11 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Fountain Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
(765) 584-3231
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 10, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers to you and your family. Sincerely, Steve and Regina Thornburg
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved