William H. Brengman
1942 - 2020
William H. Brengman, 78, passed away Thursday November 5, 2020 at the Woodlands Nursing Home in Muncie, Indiana. He was born May 1, 1942 in Ridgeville, Indiana to the late Kenneth & Velma Ruth Stouder Brengman. William was an entertainer and comedian for over 50 yrs having worked in the Indianapolis area and Florida. He loved his job and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his children, William J. (Brenda) Brengman Jr. of Orlando, FL, Teri (W.C.) Staggs of Winchester, IN, Brian (Cindy) Brengman of U.C., IN; 8 grandchildren, Tyler Merrit, Todd Merrit, Taneil (Carlos) Montano, Tara (Glenn) D'souza, Blayne Brengman, Brianna Brengman, Alexis Brengman, Cameron Brengman; 6 great grandchildren; siblings, Barbara Hicks, Harold (Judy) Ringo, Darlene (Nancy Straub) Ringo, Connie (Tom) Beglay.
He was preceded by his parents.
Services are 12:30 Thursday November 12, 2020 at the Community Fellowship Church with viewing from 11-12:30 also at the church. The Rev. Rich Collins will conduct servicves. Burial will later at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.reichardfh.com.

Published in Winchester News-Gazette from Nov. 9 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Viewing
11:00 - 12:30 PM
Community Fellowship Church
NOV
12
Service
12:30 PM
Community Fellowship Church
