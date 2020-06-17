William "Bill" Keister
1937 - 2020
William "Bill" Keister, 83, of Farmland, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. He was born on April 20, 1937, in Winchester, to Basil and Marcella (Driskill) Keister.
Bill was a 1955 graduate of McKinley High School. He owned and operated Keister Heating and Cooling. Bill was a loving husband, father, and grandfather; he will be greatly missed and kept in our hearts.
Bill is survived by his wife Paula (Sayre) Keister; daughters, Kim Lakin (Nick) and Kris Matlock; son, Kevin Keister (Dianne); Grandchildren, Brennan, Ross, Ariana, Zack, and Jessica; great granddaughter, Aisha; and brothers and sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law; brothers, Jack, Jim, and Ed Keister; sisters, Bev McKinley and Alice Fouse, and two nephews and one niece.
The family will be conducting private services for Bill.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.

Published in Winchester News-Gazette from Jun. 17 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
(765) 584-3231
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
June 17, 2020
Heartfelt sympathy to Paula and the rest of his family. He was our neighbor and furnace man for years. Bill was such a nice and kind man. He will be missed.
Dan and Marge McCord
Friend
June 17, 2020
It was a pleasure to serve you at the Pizza King for so many years. My heart is heavy today. RIP, ole buddy!

My condolences to the family.
Christy (Watt) Huser
Friend
June 17, 2020
Sorry to hear about Bill, he was my furnace man for years and years, and what a guy he was, my condolences to the family, he sure was a good guy, RIP my friend.
Fred Ludington
Friend
