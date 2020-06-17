William "Bill" Keister, 83, of Farmland, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. He was born on April 20, 1937, in Winchester, to Basil and Marcella (Driskill) Keister.
Bill was a 1955 graduate of McKinley High School. He owned and operated Keister Heating and Cooling. Bill was a loving husband, father, and grandfather; he will be greatly missed and kept in our hearts.
Bill is survived by his wife Paula (Sayre) Keister; daughters, Kim Lakin (Nick) and Kris Matlock; son, Kevin Keister (Dianne); Grandchildren, Brennan, Ross, Ariana, Zack, and Jessica; great granddaughter, Aisha; and brothers and sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law; brothers, Jack, Jim, and Ed Keister; sisters, Bev McKinley and Alice Fouse, and two nephews and one niece.
The family will be conducting private services for Bill.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in Winchester News-Gazette from Jun. 17 to Jun. 25, 2020.