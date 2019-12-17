|
|
Petersburg, IN – William L. (Bill) Byrd passed away December 14, 2019 at home.
Born June 18, 1936 to Earl and Nellie (Austin) Byrd near Daleville, Indiana. He grew up and lived in Delaware, Jay and Randolph Counties until 1986. He graduated from Madison Township School in Jay County in 1955 and served in the National Guard. He was a retired farmer, farm equipment salesperson and school bus driver.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Wade (Brewster), three sons, James Byrd, Winchester, IN; David Byrd (Deb), Elwood, IN and Ron Byrd, (Abby) Brookston, IN, two daughters Diana Dull (Scott), Winchester, IN and Karen Byrd Hardin (William), Louisville, Ky.
Stepchildren- Tara Summers, Stan Brewster, Michelle Watjen
10 Grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, 7 step-grandchildren and 5 step-great-grandchildren. Two Sisters Mildred (Richard) Northcutt, Greentown, IN and Alice Miller, Portland, IN and two brothers, Junior (Chris) Byrd, Winchester, IN and John Byrd, Mansfield, Ohio and several Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. Preceded in death by his parents, and one brother Richard (Dick) Byrd.
Visitation will be on Thursday 12-19-19 from 12 to 2 pm at Harris Funeral Home, Petersburg, IN with service at 2 pm. Burial at Sunset Cemetery.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Dec. 17 to Dec. 26, 2019