William Vaughn Wicker Sr., 55, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Reid Health in Richmond with his loving family around him. A son of the late William G. and Evelyn (Haler) Wicker, he was born on July 26, 1963 in New Castle. He attended Union City High School where he played tennis and took them to state in wrestling. After graduating William proudly served his country by joining the Navy. William worked for Applegate Steel Union City as a welder and retired earlier this year from Woodbury Welding in Union City, OH.

In his leisure, William enjoyed playing Ping-Pong and would regularly take first place at tournaments. He also relaxed by watching tennis, freestyle wrestling and science fiction programs. He especially loved watching his grandkids play sports and spending time with his cat, Minnie.

William is preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Frank Bunger, and nephew Brent Bunger.

He is survived by two sons, Bill (Amy) Wicker Jr. of Farmland and Cody (Amy) Wicker of ­­Union City; four grandchildren, Chloe, Reed and Ronin Wicker, and Aiden Baker. Five siblings, Sonja Bunger of Centerville; James (Judy) Gerrian of Milton; Mark Kempton of Lima, Ohio; Verlin Wicker of Sheboygan, Wi; and Wilma (Timothy) Stipp of Winchester.

William had a special place in his heart for all his siblings, especially his sister Wilma.

Following cremation at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, a private graveside service will be held on William's birthday at Riverside Cemetery in Cambridge City at 1:00 p.m. July 26th. A time of remembrance for family and friends will be held after the graveside until 5 p.m. at the Randolph Inn and Suites in Winchester.

