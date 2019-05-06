Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilma Nadine Harleman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Wilma Nadine Harleman, age 88, a resident of Union City, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at American Heritage in Union City.

Nadine was born June 25, 1930, in Portland, Indiana, the daughter of Perry and Violet (Orinda) Bickel. She retired from Sheller Globe Hardy Division in Union City in 1992 after 25 years of service. She married Byron Harleman on December 30, 1989 and he passed away on October 15, 2011.

Nadine was a loving mother to her daughter Deborah and dedicated 53 years of her life caring and loving her. She enjoyed gardening and sharing her love for gardening. Nadine also enjoyed watching and often ordering from the Home Shopping Network.

Survivors include:

1 Niece – Gloria Bickel – Liberty Center, Indiana

Her friends and caretakers – Teresa and Jonathon Connor – Union City, Ohio

Rick and Deb Van De Pitte – Union City, Ohio

Dan and Mary Connor – Union City, Ohio

She was preceded in death by her husband and a daughter, Deborah DeBolt.



Private graveside services will be held on Wednesday at New Pittsburg Cemetery, south of Portland.



