Zane Thomas Bowlin
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Zane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Zane Thomas Bowlin, 81, of Richmond, IN, formerly of Modoc, IN passed away early Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Forest Park Assisted Living Center of Richmond, IN. He was born March 9, 1939 in Morehead, KY the son of Emerald and Mary Alice (Smith) Bowlin.
Zane retired in 2012 from Matthews International, as a lifelong truck driver, having also driven for Brady Miller and Spartan Casket. He enjoyed spending his leisure time as an avid NASCAR and IU Basketball fan. He and his wife enjoyed watching and hearing the birds they cared for at their home.
He leaves to cherish his memory a son, Zane T. Bowlin, II of Richmond, IN; two daughters, Traci McCormick (husband, Alan) of Modoc, IN and Kathy Teeters of Ohio; a brother, Roger Bowlin (wife, Joy) of Losantville, IN; two sisters, Joyce Leigh of Riverview, FL and Judy Lutes (husband, Tom) of Valrico, FL; two grandchildren, Meghan Means (husband, Tom) of Fishers, IN and Mallory Kuiper (husband, Josh) of Hampstead, NC; four great grandchildren, Ava, Connor, Klay and Kole. He was preceded in death by his parents; a loving wife, Carolyn (Fowble) Bowlin; and two brothers, Kenneth Troy and James Leroy Bowlin.
Due to the Executive Order by the Governor of Indiana concerning Covid-19, the family has elected to have private graveside services. Burial will be at Economy Cemetery of Economy, IN. Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society @ cancer.org or Alzheimer's Association @ alz.org. The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Forest Park Assisted Living Center of Richmond, IN. Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thomas Memorial Chapel of Lynn, IN has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Winchester News-Gazette from May 27 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Memorial Chapel
108 E Sherman St
Lynn, IN 47355
(765) 874-2406
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved