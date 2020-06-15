Zella Mae Baldwin, age 92, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Reid Hospital after a short illness, surrounded by her family that loved her so much. Zella Mae was born August 3, 1927, in Peru, IN, to the late Everett Michael and Marjorie (McKnight) Stewart.
Zella Mae graduated from McKinley High School in 1946. She married her husband, Paul, on April 28, 1946. She was a member of Harrisville Christian Church and spent many years teaching Sunday School and Bible School and other activities in the church.
Zella Mae is survived by her loving husband, of 74 years, Paul Baldwin; daughters, Sandra Wilde (John), Carolyn Fields (Don), and son David Baldwin (Cathy); sister-in-law, Josephine Michael; sister, Susie Finster (Joe); three brothers, Mick Michael (Nancy), Buzz Michael (Bev) and Tim Michael; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Zella Mae was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bill Michael; grandson Vince Wiley; and granddaughter, Amy Baldwin.
A service to celebrate Zella Mae's life will be at 12:00 p.m., on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the Harrisville Christian Church in Harrisville, with Colman Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Union City Cemetery in Union City.
Friends and family may call from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., on Wednesday at the church.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in Winchester News-Gazette from Jun. 15 to Jun. 23, 2020.