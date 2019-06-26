Zelma Landess, 88, of Winchester, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at her home. She was born on August 25, 1930, in Somerset, KY to Ira and Florence Barron.
Zelma was a 1948 graduate of Saratoga High School. She previously worked at Mingle Cabinets in Union City, Indiana. Zelma worked for 20 years as the associate activity director at Randolph Nursing Home. She was also a member of Easter Star.
Zelma is survived by her son Todd Landess; a sister, Arta (John) Prescott; and several nieces and nephews.
Zelma was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Tom A. Landess; four brothers, Orville Denny, Clinton Denny, Clyde Denny, and Dennis Barron; and two sisters, Ruth Poynter and Christine Pinney.
There will be a graveside service for Zelma at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the Fountain Park Cemetery with Steve McCoy officiating.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from June 26 to July 4, 2019