"Ann" Dillon of Winnetka, beloved widow of Joseph Dillon, passed away October 23, 2019. She was born October 3, 1943 in Chicago, IL. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Patricia Doyle, brothers Michael Doyle, David Doyle, and Stephen Doyle (Carol Kinsey). She is survived by her children Kellan (Karin), Keith (Sheila), Johanna (Joseph Puetzer), Timothy (Beth) and Elizabeth Cornell (Bradley). Also survived by her siblings Christopher Doyle (Demetra), Mark Doyle (Kip), Gilmary Doyle Andrews (Paul), Basil Doyle (Theresa), and her aunt Kathleen Peifer. Most lovingly survived by her grandchildren, Joseph, Kevin, Jane, Tess, Emma, Aidan, Maeve, Owen, Penny, Sam, Grace and Kate.
Ann was the quintessential student and teacher, who loved to read, write, learn and educate. You could always count on her to know the answer to your question and if she didn't, she would find it. A lifelong student, she persisted with her own adult education, taking early childhood courses at Harvard night school in Boston and later, obtaining her interior Design and Space Planning degree from Harrington Institute of Interior Design in Chicago. Some of her other passions included knitting, crocheting, traveling and cooking.
The "kitchen table" at her house had more meaning than just the place to eat. It was where she held court with anyone who entered the house and made them feel welcome and special. You would find her at that table with a cross word puzzle, a cup of tea, and NPR in the background. She took great pride in her culinary skills, constantly trying new recipes and being adventurous before her time when it came to food. You knew you were loved if you received some of Ann's special homemade pesto! You always had a seat at Ann's table for holidays, birthdays, Sunday dinners or just because you were in the neighborhood. She will be fondly remembered for her generosity and hospitality but mostly for having a heart of gold.
The family will be forever grateful for the doctors, nurses and staff at North Shore University Hospital, Glenbrook for their compassionate care in her final days.
Visitation and funeral mass will be held at Sts. Faith Hope and Charity Church, 191 Linden St, Winnetka, IL at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 4. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to , a charity the Dillon family has generously supported for many years.
Published in The Winnetka Current on Oct. 31, 2019