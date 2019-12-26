|
My dearest husband Christopher Murray Richter peacefully passed away in his sleep early morning on 11/19/2019 surrounded by his family and friends.
Chris was born on September 4th, 1962, at Evanston Hospital in Evanston, Illinois, to John R. Richter and Patricia Margaret Richter (nee Kelly), residents of Winnetka, Illinois.
Chris grew up in early childhood in Winnetka, residing on Garland Avenue until 1970, when his parents were divorced, as a consequence of which Chris began living with his mother, with his two older brothers having been placed in their father's care.
During these years Chris attended Faith Hope and Charity, Sacred Heart, and Sunset Ridge Grade Schools. Chris attended New Trier West, and graduated from Barrington High School, attended Arizona State University, and graduated from the University of Illinois – Chicago.
After university, Chris returned home to Northfield, but also travelled to Europe with friends.and this is when he met his future wife Ewa. He asked for her hand on New Year's Eve 1986 when visiting his Mom on Sanibel Island (next day palm trees were up side down) I guess this was the perfect sign for our marriage.....never dull...full of excitements. Chris was also the best father to his kids, kind, patient and very loving. I am going to miss him for the rest of my life
Chris is survived by his wife Ewa S Richter, son Christopher Robert (Hannah) Richter, doughier Ava Marie Richter one brother, John Kelly Richter of Peoria, Az many nephews and nieces Johnny Richter Fran Richter Stephanie Jurczak Marta Krawczyk Bartek Skowronski sister in low Teresa (Piotr) Jurczak., having been predeceased by his parents, John R. Richter in 2007, and Patricia Kelly-Zaehler in 2016, and his. brother, Robert Patrick Richter
Published in The Winnetka Current on Dec. 26, 2019