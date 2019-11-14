|
Ernest Palmer III, 70, of Glenview, IL passed peacefully on Sun, Nov 3. Ernie was born in Fort Madison, IA and moved with his family to Winnetka in 1957. He was a graduate of New Trier HS, Amherst College and the University of Chicago Business School. Ernie was the proprietor of Palmer Financial Associates in Northfield. He loved gardening, animals, and had a lifelong interest in trains of any kind making many cross-country trips and terrific model layouts. Ernie enjoyed being a tutor, writer and treehouse builder. He had a great sense of humor, a love of puns and could beat just about anyone at pinball.
He was a faithful member of Winnetka Presbyterian Church for 62 years, serving as an Elder, Deacon, Sunday school teacher and Men's Group member.
Ernie was preceded in death by his mother, Sue Waldron Palmer, and his father, Ernest Palmer Jr. He was the devoted father of Brittany Palmer, Brooke Palmer and Daniel Palmer, cherished brother of Cindy Wendling, Becky McAdams, Waldron Palmer (Melodie), and Lynn Giesen (Rick). He will be greatly missed by his 9 nieces and nephews.
A service celebrating his life will be held at 3pm on Sat, Nov 16 at the Winnetka Presbyterian Church 1255 Willow Rd Winnetka, IL 60093. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his church or Good News Partners (goodnewspartners.org).
Published in The Winnetka Current on Nov. 14, 2019