Hugh Kramer Brower, age 92, died on December 25, 2019 at Westminster Place – Foster Pavilion, Evanston, Illinois. His funeral service was held on December 28, 2019 at the Winnetka Congregational Church.
Hugh was born on November 17, 1927 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Hugh Milton and Mary Kramer Brower. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 65 years, Jane Meacham Brower and daughter, Mary Brower Hickey (Brian) and their family; Ann Hickey Milller-Little (Sam), Leigh, (Devin Hanrahan), Brian and Carolyn Hickey, his son, David Meacham Brower (Kate) and their family; Robby, Kathleen, Ben and Chris Brower, and sister-in-law, Jennette Brower. He was preceded in death by his beloved younger brother John Philip Brower. His family celebrates his life, his character, his contributions, and love of his family and friends.
Graduating from New Trier High School in 1945, Hugh entered Dartmouth College and then enlisted in the US Army, 1946-1947, serving as a Sergeant in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater at the end of WWII. He graduated Dartmouth in 1949 and Amos Tuck School of Business in 1951, whereupon he started his 53 year career at BMO Harris Bank. Hugh retired from BMO Financial Group in Chicago in 1994 at age 67 and then joined Harris Bank Winnetka until his second retirement in 2005.
While at Dartmouth and Tuck, Hugh lettered in both baseball and hockey. He participated in the first two national hockey championships in 1948 and 1949. His love for hockey continued throughout his life and he worked closely with the Winnetka Park District to develop youth sports programs in the 1960's. Hugh was one of the founding members of the Winnetka Ice Skating Association which built the Winnetka Ice Arena, a founder of the Winnetka Hockey Club and co-coached the New Trier West Hockey Club, forming the Lauer-Brower coaching staff.
Immersing himself in Winnetka and Chicago, Hugh served in the following roles: 1966 Campaign Chairman of the Winnetka United Way committee, 1968 Chairman of the Winnetka July 4th festivities, Chair of the Winnetka Community House, member of the Winnetka Congregational Church Finance Committee, President of the Harkness Outreach Center, member of Winnetka Youth Organization Board, member of the Cook County School of Nursing Board, President of the Chicago Dartmouth College Association, 2002-2008 member of the North Shore Senior Center Executive Committee, member of the Harris Community Banking North Shore Advisory Board, member of the Village Building Review committee, recipient of the 2002 Winnetka Man of the Year and 2000-2004 member of the Winnetka Village Trustee Council, where he sat on the Ad Hoc Committees for Business Development and Youth Issues.
He lived life humbly, but with gentle tenacity, living the philosophy of service to community and family. Most importantly, he was a loving and devoted grandfather for his eight grandchildren and an integral part of their lives. Affectionately called Poppa, he coached, mentored and offered straightforward critiques of all their performances. He was a regular attendee on the sidelines or in the stands and in the audience for recitals and art openings, never missing an opportunity to be there for each grandchild. His hat wardrobe grew extensively, wearing the appropriately designated hat to each event.
Memorials in his honor may be made to the Harkness House Outreach Center, 620 Lincoln Avenue, Winnetka, Illinois 60093.
Published in The Winnetka Current on Jan. 16, 2020