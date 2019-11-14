|
|
Rae H. Fritz, 85, of Winnetka, died October 7, 2019, surrounded by her 6 children, under a warm autumn breeze, in peace and comfort. She died with the faith that she would be reunited with her husband and best friend, Bill, her parents, countless friends, and spoiled pets who all paved the way and certainly held the door wide open for her when she arrived.
After graduating from Seton Hill College, she moved to Washington DC to work as a Special Education Teacher until she met her future husband who partnered with her in raising her own kids to educate (and any of her childrens' friends who stopped by for snacks and sleepovers). Having relocated numerous times, she finally settled on the North Shore in the mid 1960's.
She had many passions. She was an avid reader and shared that love with the book club Sherry Literary. She stage-managed and produced community theater and attended hundreds of professional productions. She was a bridge player (more or less), a fearless traveler, a devoted parishioner to Sacred Heart, and a certified Master Gardener through the Chicago Botanic Gardens. A firm believer in the need to give back to communities, she was an active member of the Women's Library Club and the Gardener's Club of Glencoe. But most of all, she cherished the time spent with her family and wonderful friends who loved her in return.
She is survived by her children: Elizabeth (Richard) Hochschild, Mary (Tom) Flocco, Ann (the late Steve) McMahon, William (Tom Gosline), James, and Maggie (Brian) Nolan. She will be missed by her grandchildren: Tip and Will Flocco, Nora and Emma McMahon, and Ryan, Annie, and Mary Nolan.
On Saturday, November 16th a Visitation, beginning at 9:30 a.m., will be followed by a Memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m. Sacred Heart Church, 1077 Tower Rd., Winnetka.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia or Orphans of the Storm would be appreciated.
Published in The Winnetka Current on Nov. 14, 2019