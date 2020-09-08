Mary Cox Cox, Mary November 16, 1947 - September 7, 2020 Mary Susan McMillian Cox passed away September
Read Notice ›
Share Condolences ›
Joseph Mark Bowman Bowman, Joseph Mark May 28, 1954 - September 5, 2020 Joseph Mark Bowman, 66, went home to be
Read Notice ›
Share Condolences ›
Fred A. Tesh Jr. Tesh, Jr., Fred A. April 24, 1947 - September 4, 2020 Fred A. (Freddie) Tesh, Jr., 73, formally
Read Notice ›
Share Condolences ›
National Spotlight
Diana Rigg Played Emma Peel in TV’s “The Avengers”
Ronald Bell Co-founder of Kool & the Gang
Hal Singer Hit-making jazz saxophonist known for his song “Corn Bread”
Constance Weldon Pioneering professional tuba player
Forrest Fenn Antiquities dealer who created a treasure hunt
Shanna Hogan Bestselling true crime author
View All National Spotlight ›
Quizzes
Celebrities Who Served Photo Quiz Check out the slideshow of some of our favorite celebrities who served in the military. Can you identify the famous face in uniform? Take The Quiz ›
Famous Fathers Photo Quiz Think you know famous fathers and their celebrated sons and daughters? Take our Father's Day photo quiz and test your knowledge of celebrity dads and kids. Take The Quiz ›
The Real Jackie Kennedy Her style and grace were legendary, and her image came to define the 1960s. She captured the hearts of world leaders, fashion icons and people all over the planet, who knew her as Jackie Kennedy, Jacqueline Onassis, or simply Jackie O. But who was the real Jacqueline Lee Bouvier Kennedy Onassis? Take our quiz and find out. Take The Quiz ›
View All Quizzes ›
Latest Notices
Today - 11 Total
Baxter, Ruth Cassady Winston-Salem, NC
Bowman, Joseph Mark Forsyth, NC
Brown, Harold Ben Stokes, NC
Cain, Jerry Robert Yadkinville, NC
Comer, Marilyn Elizabeth "Betty" Stokes, NC
Cox, Mary Pfafftown, NC
Craven, Beryl Advance, NC
Hicks, Lois C. Winston-Salem, NC
Sapp, Carl Steven "Bud" Forsyth, NC
Tesh Jr., Fred A. Pender, NC
Walker, Richard Winston-Salem, NC
Recent Condolences for
Lindsay, Irene M. 1 entry
Tritt, Sandra (Craver) 7 entries
Yaroch, Nicholas Adam 4 entries
Moore, Richard Dudley 1 entry
Hicks Sr., James Henry 3 entries
Matthews, Larry Keith 1 entry
Hamilton, Clyde Henry 4 entries
Renwick, Warren 1 entry
Recent Activity By Funeral Home
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory Cox, MaryRaasch, Robert Bob "Bob"
Cox-Needham Funeral Home Brown, Harold Ben
Davidson Funeral Home Hickory Tree Chapel Tesh Jr., Fred A.Tritt, Sandra (Craver)
Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem Bigelow, Charles William "Bill"
Salem Funerals & Cremations Baxter, Ruth CassadyYarbrough, John DavisMemory, Donald Wayne
Hooper Funeral Home Thornton, Octavia RichardsonBowman Sr., James E.
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service Comer, Marilyn Elizabeth "Betty"
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home Boone, Phyllis Ann PickleSapp, Carl Steven "Bud"Smith, David Michael
This Week - 50 Total
Askew, Louise Winston-Salem, NC
Backer, Hannah Kay Clemmons, NC
Bennett, Michael Winston Salem, NC
Bigelow, Charles William "Bill" Kernersville, NC
Bowman Sr., James E. Winston Salem, NC
Campbell, Elizabeth Boonville, NC
Evans, Alvin Winston Salem, NC
Hamilton, Clyde Henry Columbia, SC
Hauser, David Thomas Lewisville, NC
Haywood, Delica Winston-Salem, NC
Hicks Sr., James Henry Lexington, NC
Honeycutt, Edith Briggs Lexington, NC
Kimel, John Samuel Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral Home Directory
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home McLean Funeral Directors Apex Funeral Home Information for Funeral Directors › Send Funeral Flowers ›
Helpful Services
  • How To Submit An Obituary › Learn how to place an obituary
  • Funeral & Sympathy Etiquette › Get advice from our experts
  • ObitMessenger › Obituaries e-mailed to you daily
  • Find a Charity › Locate a charity to make a donation
    • Search Notices & Guest Books
    You are searching
     
    Sponsored Links
    Top Stories