Archie Lane
1948 - 2020
Lane, Archie

July 19, 1948 - September 16, 2020

The world lost a very noble man this week. Mr. Henry Archie Lane, 72, of Dobson, passed away at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He was born in Yadkin County, NC, July 19, 1948 to the late Henry Arch and Vernie Mae Matthews Lane. He always would love to tell his childhood stories. Mr. Lane proudly served in the U.S Army driving fuel tankers across the hazardous roads in Germany. He always wore his Army hat with great pride. He retired from being an electrician after many years working for AT&T, Pike, and lastly Salem Electric. He loved his job, his coworkers, and helping people. He adored his family and cherished every sweet precious second with them. He always loved getting together to celebrate people's birthdays and singing them happy birthday over the phone. He loved classical cars including his slick black 64' Chevelle Malibu. He was a music enthusiast. He loved listening to classical country including his favorites: Johnny Horton, Charley Pride, Merle Haggard, and so many more. He relished the outdoors and loved to spend time fishing and hunting. Some of his favorite times were spent on a bass boat, a trout stream, or any other body of water. If there was a University of North Carolina basketball or football game on, you could about guarantee that he would be watching it. Left to cherish his memory is his caring wife, Judy Marsh Lane; proud sons and beautiful daughters-in-law, Christopher Chad and Andrea Lane, and Matthew Andrew and Misty Lane; loving grandsons, Cole Lane and Wyatt Lane; and a compassionate sister, Patsy Lane. I will leave you with one thing that he once told me, "Work as hard as you can, and know that you did a good job." We will Pa, and we love you. Due to health concerns at this time, there will not be any formal visitation or service. Memorial contributions may be made to: DAV- Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH, 45250-0301. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com

Published in Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 20, 2020.
