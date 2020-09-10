Craven, Beryl



March 31, 1922 - September 8, 2020



Beryl Atherton Craven of Advance, NC passed away on September 8, 2020. She was born on March 31, 1922 in Hale, Cheshire, England, and lived in the village of Northwich, England. The only child of David and Ethel Atherton, she attended Sir John Deans College in Northwich and Burroughs College in Manchester. Following graduation she worked at Gallaher's Limited in Manchester (England's industrial manufacturing base) during WWII. She served on Gallaher's Incendiary Brigade, which stayed on the roof of the plant during German bombing raids to put out fires caused by incendiary bombs dropped by the Germans to mark targets.



She met her husband during WWII on a blind date. On June 2, 1945 she married Captain Charles H. Craven. In 1946 she moved to North Carolina. Beryl was married to Charles for 53 years until his death on February 16, 1998. She is survived by three children, Cheryl Craven Scharff, Charles Craven, Jr. (Kay) and David Craven (Sally); granddaughters, Leigh Scharff Epps and Adrienne Scharff Rossignol; grandsons, David Casteel Craven and James Atherton Craven; and great-grandchildren, Bryce Rossignol, Kyleigh Rossignol, Cooper Epps and Finley Eppts. She took great pride in all of their accomplishments.



After her children were grown, Beryl worked for Thalheimers Department Store in Winston-Salem and Integon Corporation. She was a faithful member of Clemmons United Methodist Church and taught Sunday school there for many years. Beryl had a green thumb and enjoyed growing plants both inside and out. She loved jazz music and loved to dance. From friends and acquaintances, the common observation made to us about her after her death, "She was a pistol, wasn't she?"



A celebration of life will be scheduled at a future date.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Clemmons United Methodist Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store